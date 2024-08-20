Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 11,531 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 725,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after acquiring an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.38. 10,235,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,878. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

