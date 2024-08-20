Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Onsemi worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $75.82. 5,058,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

