Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,969. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.