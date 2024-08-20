Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $78,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $497.86. 815,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

