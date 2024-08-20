Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 39,316 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,487,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39,316 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $390,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,088,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.04. 6,734,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

