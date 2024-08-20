Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,272 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 2,964,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

