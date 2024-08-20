Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,975 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $3,616,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 5,169,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.