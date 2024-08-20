Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,348 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $104,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.63. 3,567,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,024. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.38 and a 200 day moving average of $270.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.