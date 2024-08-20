Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 997,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $171,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,213. The stock has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $197.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

