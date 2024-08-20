Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $950,192,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,135,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,908. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

