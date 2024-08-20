China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.75

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 47909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About China Resources Beer

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.