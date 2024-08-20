China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 380 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.89. 198,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,782. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

