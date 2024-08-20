China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 160,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,575.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

