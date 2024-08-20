China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 10.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,650. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.