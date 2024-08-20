China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 680,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

