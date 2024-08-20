China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 126,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,462. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBIO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.