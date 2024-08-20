China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.25. 40,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $146.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

