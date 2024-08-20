China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,228 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.
Alkermes Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 130,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,146. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
