China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,301 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,460,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,813,476,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,476,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,768,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,216,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,538,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,073,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

