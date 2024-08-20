China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,038 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 419,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,043,000 after buying an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Target by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

