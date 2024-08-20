Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Update

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after buying an additional 741,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 397.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Chord Energy by 107.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after buying an additional 674,965 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.88. 49,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,463. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.37. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $145.53 and a 52-week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

