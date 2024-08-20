Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHR. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.21.

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

