Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth about $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.18.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.4736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

