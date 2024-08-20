Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 211,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 67,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $267.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.24 and a 200-day moving average of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
