CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Lifted to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $7.26 on Friday. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $975.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.14.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

