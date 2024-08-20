Citigroup Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $6.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $441.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.