Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CMTG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.04. 139,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 44,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $319,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,435,853 shares in the company, valued at $17,659,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Mack bought 44,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,435,853 shares in the company, valued at $17,659,934.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,575.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

