Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.1 %

CLH stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.79. 135,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,242. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $208.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.