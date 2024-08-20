CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $12.01

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $12.34. CleanSpark shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 4,273,437 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CleanSpark by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in CleanSpark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

