CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $12.01

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $12.34. CleanSpark shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 4,273,437 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.
CleanSpark Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of CleanSpark
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CleanSpark by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in CleanSpark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
