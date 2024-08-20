Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Trading Up 32.5%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 32.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 118,798,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 125,653,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

About Clontarf Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.