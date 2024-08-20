Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $26.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $948.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $967.00. The firm has a market cap of $901.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $880.04 and its 200 day moving average is $808.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

