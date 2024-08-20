Comparing American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banc of California pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

American Bank has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Bank and Banc of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banc of California $429.87 million 5.24 -$1.90 billion ($3.33) -4.30

American Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banc of California.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Banc of California -21.99% 2.12% 0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Bank and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 5 3 0 2.38

Banc of California has a consensus price target of $15.69, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than American Bank.

Summary

Banc of California beats American Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, construction, refinancing, renovation, and on-going operation of commercial real estate properties; commercial real estate mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, and real estate construction and land loans; commercial loans and leases, such as equipment finance, other asset-based, venture capital, secured business, warehouse, and other lending services; small business administration loans; and consumer loans comprising personal, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company offers international banking, multi-state deposit, and asset and investment management services, as well as cash and treasury management services; and online, mobile, remote deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves small and middle-market businesses, venture capital firms, non-profit organizations, business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

