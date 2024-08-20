Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repay and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $305.93 million 2.78 -$110.49 million ($0.98) -8.55 Zillow Group $2.07 billion 6.34 -$158.00 million ($0.69) -80.58

Repay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 5 5 0 2.50 Zillow Group 0 3 3 2 2.88

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Repay and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 32.46%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $57.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Repay has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -29.01% 8.34% 4.61% Zillow Group -6.81% -2.50% -1.70%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Repay on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

