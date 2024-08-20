CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Raised to $12.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMPO

CompoSecure Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 344,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $917.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,618. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 165.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.