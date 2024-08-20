Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Acquires A$150,898.40 in Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) insider Gerrard Schmid acquired 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$27.80 ($18.78) per share, with a total value of A$150,898.40 ($101,958.38).

Computershare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

Computershare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous Final dividend of $0.40. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

