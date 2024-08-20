Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 578 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,768,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 238,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 118,148 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 102,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 95,476 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 96,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

