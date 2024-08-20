Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 219 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 431,616 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after buying an additional 383,458 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,496,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 183,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $198.58. 288,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,499. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.17. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.