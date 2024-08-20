Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $121.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.87.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

