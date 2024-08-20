Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 606.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

DIVB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. 55,666 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $369.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

