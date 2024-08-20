Continuum Advisory LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.79.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCK traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $547.24. 63,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $587.56 and a 200-day moving average of $553.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

