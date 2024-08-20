Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.