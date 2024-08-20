Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,124,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 123,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter.

SPHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 130,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,630. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

