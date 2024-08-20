Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 648 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,634. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

