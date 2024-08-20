Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 719 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of SPTI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 191,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

