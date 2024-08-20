Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading 3.7% Higher

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 310,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 722,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of C$27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

