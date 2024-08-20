Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $876.20. 1,045,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $848.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $784.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $530.56 and a 1 year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

