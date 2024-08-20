Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Insider Anand Buch Sells 7,701 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) insider Anand Buch sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $40,738.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,655.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anand Buch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $100,659.91.

On Friday, June 14th, Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $36,328.00.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of CXDO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 174,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 million, a PE ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.17. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

