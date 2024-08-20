CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.38. 2,990,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,967. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.97 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

