CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $337.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $266.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $141.97 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

