CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $381.00 to $315.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $264.39 and last traded at $265.00. Approximately 1,623,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,402,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.78.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.